“Jhoota Kahi Ka…” Ruckus erupts at Delhi MCD House as BJP Councilors protest against AAP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Delhi’s MCD house witnessed a massive uproar by BJP Councilors over the havoc triggered by heavy rainfall and the surge in the water level of the Yamuna River. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councilors raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. BJP Councilors can be seen holding placards with “Jhoota Kahi ka”, and “Sharm karo Kejriwal” written on it. In response, Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House, however, the uproar continued.

