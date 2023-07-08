trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632654
JIND ACCIDENT BREAKING: 5 killed, 25 injured in jeep-bus collision in Jind

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
JIND ACCIDENT BREAKING: 5 people died in a jeep-bus collision in Jind, while 25 people were injured in the accident. The injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at the government hospital.
