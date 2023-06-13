NewsVideos
Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Suman resigns from Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Big news related to the politics of Bihar is coming. Santosh Suman, son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, has resigned from the Nitish cabinet. Know in detail in this report why Santosh Suman took this step?

