Jitendra Singh launches India’s first vaccine against Cervical Cancer

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on September 01 launched India’s first vaccine against Cervical Cancer at IIC Delhi. The vaccine, Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) is developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology(DBT). DCGI had earlier granted market authorisation to Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the indigenously-developed vaccine.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on September 01 launched India’s first vaccine against Cervical Cancer at IIC Delhi. The vaccine, Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) is developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology(DBT). DCGI had earlier granted market authorisation to Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the indigenously-developed vaccine.