J&K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
In a major development, one terrorist was neutralised in J&K’s Rajouri on August 05. The encounter took place in Rajouri’s Bariyama area between terrorists and security forces. Security forces had launched drones to locate a group of terrorists hiding in the area. Indian Army Para Commandos were also engaged in the encounter. The security forces carried out intensified search operations to neutralize terrorists. Earlier, on Aug 02, a search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired at security forces who retaliated. 3 Indian Army soldiers were killed during the encounter late in J&K’s Kulgam.

