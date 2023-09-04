trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657528
J&K: Farmers switching to Marigold cultivation after successful harvesting of Lavender in Doda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Farmers of Trown village and Marmat area in Doda district are now switching to Marigold cultivation after the successful harvesting of Lavender. So far, 845 farmers have been registered as marigold cultivators by the Department of Floriculture.
