trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636981
NewsVideos
videoDetails

J&K: Security forces foil another terror bid, neutralise 4 terrorists in Poonch

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Four terrorists were killed by the security forces in a joint operation in Poonch district of J&K on July 18. Security forces first engaged in a fire exchange at around 11:30 pm on July 17. Thereafter, drones and other night surveillance equipment were deployed in the area.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“The Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate” posters targetting CM Nitish Kumar put up in Bengaluru
play icon3:13
“The Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate” posters targetting CM Nitish Kumar put up in Bengaluru
Explained: Why did trekkers face harsh punishment for climbing the Dudhsagar falls?
play icon2:13
Explained: Why did trekkers face harsh punishment for climbing the Dudhsagar falls?
UP ATS takes Seema Haider for investigation
play icon17:10
UP ATS takes Seema Haider for investigation
Sonia Gandhi might become Chairperson of New Alliance
play icon3:18
Sonia Gandhi might become Chairperson of New Alliance
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case on 21st July
play icon2:27
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case on 21st July
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“The Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate” posters targetting CM Nitish Kumar put up in Bengaluru
play icon3:13
“The Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate” posters targetting CM Nitish Kumar put up in Bengaluru
Explained: Why did trekkers face harsh punishment for climbing the Dudhsagar falls?
play icon2:13
Explained: Why did trekkers face harsh punishment for climbing the Dudhsagar falls?
UP ATS takes Seema Haider for investigation
play icon17:10
UP ATS takes Seema Haider for investigation
Sonia Gandhi might become Chairperson of New Alliance
play icon3:18
Sonia Gandhi might become Chairperson of New Alliance
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case on 21st July
play icon2:27
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case on 21st July