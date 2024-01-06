trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706765
Jodhpur-Bhopal Train Accident: 2 Coaches Of Passenger Train Derails Near Rajasthan's Kota Junction

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Jodhpur-Bhopal Train Accident: 2 Coaches Of Passenger Train Derails Near Rajasthan's Kota Junction Two coaches of the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed near Kota Junction on Jan 05. No casualties have been reported so far. Rescue operations are underway and details are still awaited

