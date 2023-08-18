trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650541
Journalist Vimal Kumar shot dead in Bihar's Araria

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Bihar Journalist Murder: Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav was murdered early this morning in Araria, Bihar. There is a lot of anger among the people after the murder of the journalist. People are raising questions on the law and order situation of the Nitish government. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan has also fiercely attacked the Nitish government. Please tell that no arrest has been made in this case so far.
