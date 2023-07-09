trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632882
Journalists attacked in Jalpaiguri during coverage of bogus voting

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence 2023: Voting for the Panchayat elections was held in West Bengal on Saturday. During this, journalists who were covering fake polling in Jalpaiguri were attacked. About 6 people are injured in the attack
Delhi situation worsens due to heavy rain amid Monsoon
play icon3:8
Delhi situation worsens due to heavy rain amid Monsoon
Amarnath Yatra suspended due to continuous heavy rains in J&K
play icon1:10
Amarnath Yatra suspended due to continuous heavy rains in J&K
Hi-tech command control centre set up for Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:37
Hi-tech command control centre set up for Amarnath Yatra
2 Killed, 28 Injured After Mass Shooting In US
play icon19:54
2 Killed, 28 Injured After Mass Shooting In US
Sudhanshu Trivedi said - Bengal has been the same as it was in Bihar in the 90s
play icon9:53
Sudhanshu Trivedi said - Bengal has been the same as it was in Bihar in the 90s
