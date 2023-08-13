trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648554
JP Nadda's attack on Mamata Banerjee - Mamta pushed Bengal into darkness

|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
BJP National President JP Nadda, while targeting Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, said that Mamata has pushed Bengal into darkness. After visiting Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, Nadda fiercely surrounded Mamta and Congress. He said that the Congress only removed its poverty.

