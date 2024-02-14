trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721220
JP Nadda chosen as Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Rajya Sabha Election 2024: BJP national president JP Nadda will go to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. BJP has released another list today in which JP Nadda has been made Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat. While Ashok Chavan has got the ticket from Maharashtra.

