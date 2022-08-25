NewsVideos

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will visit Assam and Tripura on August 29. The BJP chief will also inaugurate the BJP North East Office building in Guwahati. “BJP National President JP Nadda will visit Assam and Tripura on August 29. He will inaugurate the BJP North East Office building in Guwahati on the same day,” the state BJP president said.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
