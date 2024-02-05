trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717932
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Junagadh Hate Speech: Islamic Preacher detained by Gujarat Police in Mumbai for Alleged Hate Speech

|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Junagadh Hate Speech: Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, who gave an inflammatory speech in Junagadh, Gujarat, has been taken into custody by Gujarat ATS. Maulana was caught from Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. Let us tell you that Gujarat ATS interrogated Maulana Salman Azhari for 2 hours. It is being told that ATS inquired about the Maulvi's trust and funding. An investigation has been initiated into three trusts, Maulvi Na Jamia Riazul Janna, Al Aman Education and Welfare Trust and Darul Aman. Does Maulana have connections with any suspicious organization? No, that too is being investigated. The investigation has also been intensified regarding where Maulana is getting the funds from.

All Videos

Paper Leak Bill introduced in Parliament Today to Curb Cheating
Play Icon2:54
Paper Leak Bill introduced in Parliament Today to Curb Cheating
Maldives opposition parties boycott Mohamed Muizzu’s parliamentary Speech
Play Icon2:45
Maldives opposition parties boycott Mohamed Muizzu’s parliamentary Speech
Chennai Vande Bharat stone pelting incident cause huge losses
Play Icon0:54
Chennai Vande Bharat stone pelting incident cause huge losses
Kashmir Snowfall: Kashmir's Gulmarg covers in thick blanket of snowfall
Play Icon5:20
Kashmir Snowfall: Kashmir's Gulmarg covers in thick blanket of snowfall
Mallikarjun Kharge's allegation on Modi government
Play Icon0:51
Mallikarjun Kharge's allegation on Modi government

Trending Videos

Paper Leak Bill introduced in Parliament Today to Curb Cheating
play icon2:54
Paper Leak Bill introduced in Parliament Today to Curb Cheating
Maldives opposition parties boycott Mohamed Muizzu’s parliamentary Speech
play icon2:45
Maldives opposition parties boycott Mohamed Muizzu’s parliamentary Speech
Chennai Vande Bharat stone pelting incident cause huge losses
play icon0:54
Chennai Vande Bharat stone pelting incident cause huge losses
Kashmir Snowfall: Kashmir's Gulmarg covers in thick blanket of snowfall
play icon5:20
Kashmir Snowfall: Kashmir's Gulmarg covers in thick blanket of snowfall
Mallikarjun Kharge's allegation on Modi government
play icon0:51
Mallikarjun Kharge's allegation on Modi government