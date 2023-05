videoDetails

Junmoni Rabha, Assam's 'Dabang Cop', Killed In Car Accident; Family Suspects Foul Play

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Junmoni Rabha was popularly known as 'Lady Singham' or 'Dabang cop' after Hindi police movies. Jummoni's car had collided head-on with a container truck in Nagaon district. She succumbed to the collision and passed away.