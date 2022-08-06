NewsVideos

Justice NV Ramana is about to retire. Who will be the next CJI? How is a CJI appointed?

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is set to be the next Chief Justice of India after his predecessor NV Ramana. As Justice Ramana is due to retire on 26 August, after which Justice Lalit will take over. Justice Lalit will become India's 49th CJI. However, he will only have 74 days in the chair.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is set to be the next Chief Justice of India after his predecessor NV Ramana. As Justice Ramana is due to retire on 26 August, after which Justice Lalit will take over. Justice Lalit will become India's 49th CJI. However, he will only have 74 days in the chair.

All Videos

DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
9:45
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
8:50
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
12:2
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
3:51
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
4:2
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!

Trending Videos

9:45
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
8:50
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
12:2
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
3:51
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
4:2
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!