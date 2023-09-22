trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665561
Justin Trudeau's threat to India, 'Don't take India lightly'

|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Justin Trudeau on Khalistan: After Justin Trudeau's baseless allegations, the Indian government is working under zero tolerance policy. Now India is in action mode due to Justin Trudeau's threatening statement. Justin Trudeau said that India should not take this issue lightly.
