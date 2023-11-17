trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689087
Jyotiraditya Scindia makes huge claim after he casts vote in MP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Assembly Election Voting is still underway in MP. Amid this, Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived to vote. After casting his vote, Scindia made huge statement and said that BJP government is going to be formed with your blessings. Along with this, he has also talked about Narendra Modi.
