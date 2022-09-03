Jyotiraditya Scindia says, Civil aviation & airports create growth centres across world

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on September 02 said that Civil aviation & airports create growth centres across world. Addressing an event at Pune, Scindia said, “Civil aviation & airports create growth centers across the world. In 70 years, we had 74 airports in India. In the last 8 years, we've built an additional 67 airports & heliports. Today we've around 700 airplanes in our civil aviation fleet.”

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

