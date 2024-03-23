Advertisement
K Kavitha Arrest Update: 'K. Kavita is not cooperating in investigation', says ED

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
K Kavitha Arrest Update: Delhi Liquor Scam - Former Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha was arrested from Hyderabad in the Delhi liquor scam case. K Kavita will be presented in the court. ED is interrogating Kavita in the liquor scam case. Meanwhile, ED has alleged that K Kavita is not cooperating in the investigation.

Bihar Seat Sharing: RJD agreed to give 6 seats to Congress - Sources
Bihar Seat Sharing: RJD agreed to give 6 seats to Congress - Sources
