K-pop star Moonbin dies at 25 in suspected suicide | Zee News English

| Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

K-pop star Moonbin dies at 25 in suspected suicide | Zee News English K-pop star Moonbin has died at the age of 25, his record label has announced. He was found unresponsive by his manager at his apartment in Seoul on Wednesday night