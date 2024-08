videoDetails

Animal smuggling busted at Chennai Airport

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Chennai Airport Foreign Animal Smuggling News: Animal smuggling has come to light at Chennai airport. Let us tell you that smuggling of exotic animals was foiled at Chennai Airport. 22 wildlife species have been seized from the Thai passenger. It also includes monkeys native to Indonesia and Malaysia, 1 red-footed tortoise, 5 Chinese tortoises.