Kaali Controversy: Leena Manimekalai is accused of hurting religious sentiments with her documentary
FIRs have been filed by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, who has been accused of hurting religious sentiments with the poster for her ‘performance documentary’ Kaali. It showed a woman made to appear like the goddess, smoking a cigarette and waving the Pride flag.
FIRs have been filed by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, who has been accused of hurting religious sentiments with the poster for her ‘performance documentary’ Kaali. It showed a woman made to appear like the goddess, smoking a cigarette and waving the Pride flag.