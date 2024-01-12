trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708946
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kabaddi Clash in Nandyal: Chaos Erupts at 'Adudam Andhra' Tournament

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Follow Us
A clash broke out between Kabaddi players during a match at the 'Adudam Andhra' tournament in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh. The skirmish unfolded between the teams of Chetan Kota and Nagataur, turning the spirited competition into chaos. Nandikotkur MPDO Sobharani remarked, "During the 'Adudam Andhra' event, a Kabaddi match between Chetan Kota and Nagataur led to the unfortunate clash.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Electric Blue Flame Eruption from Indonesian Volcano Amazes Viewers
Play Icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Electric Blue Flame Eruption from Indonesian Volcano Amazes Viewers
VIRAL VIDEO: Goat's Jaw-Dropping Jump Mirrors Real-Life JackyChan Mastery
Play Icon0:14
VIRAL VIDEO: Goat's Jaw-Dropping Jump Mirrors Real-Life JackyChan Mastery
Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
Play Icon0:15
Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
Play Icon0:14
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute
Play Icon0:20
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Electric Blue Flame Eruption from Indonesian Volcano Amazes Viewers
play icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Electric Blue Flame Eruption from Indonesian Volcano Amazes Viewers
VIRAL VIDEO: Goat's Jaw-Dropping Jump Mirrors Real-Life JackyChan Mastery
play icon0:14
VIRAL VIDEO: Goat's Jaw-Dropping Jump Mirrors Real-Life JackyChan Mastery
Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
play icon0:15
Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
play icon0:14
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute
play icon0:20
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute