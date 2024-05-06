Advertisement
Yashraj Mukhate's 'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' AI Mashup Catches Mohan Kannan's Eye - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 06, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Famous for his viral gains like "Rasode Mein Tha," Yashraj Mukhate once again impresses the internet with his latest masterpiece. The mashup, titled "Aaj toh Sunday hai," skillfully mixes vocals by Vishal Dadlani and Mohan Kannan with a catchy line by Shravani. Whenever Mukhate uses AI to combine the above elements into an engrossing song, his skill is evident. After uploaded to Instagram, the video quickly accumulated over 47 lakh views, confirming Mukhate's position as a musical guru. Credits - Instagram Source: @yashrajmukhate

