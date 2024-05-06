videoDetails

Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized

Bhavya Singh | Updated: May 06, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

Bread is a kitchen staple, adding versatility to any meal from sandwiches to French toast. Recently, a mom and home chef got creative, baking rainbow sourdough bread for her daughter. The nutritious recipe has become a hit with kids. Vlogger Biz Velatini from Chicago shared a video demonstrating the recipe. She explained that after her daughter fell in love with rainbow bread from a bakery, she decided to make it at home. Sourdough bread, known for its health benefits, serves as the base for this colorful creation. In this Viral video, the home chef expertly places her dough onto a baking tray, making precise slits before baking. A sneak peek at the final product reveals a stunning rainbow bread that captivates with its vibrant colors. Biz concludes the clip by expressing her vision of using this delightful creation in her own cafe, specifically for making grilled cheese sandwiches that would surely delight children.