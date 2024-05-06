Advertisement
Riteish And Genelia's Viral Video On 'Akela Hai Mr Khiladi' Is All You Need To See Today

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 06, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
The popular Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh always impress their fans with their charming chemistry and funny videos. A recent viral video shows Riteish dancing to "Akela Hai Mr Khiladi," but Genelia quickly changes the song to "Biwi No. 1" and challenges him to make a reel. Titled "Biwi No 1 with Normal Navra Riteish Deshmukh," the post has sparked excitement in the comments, with fans leaving glowing compliments for the couple.

