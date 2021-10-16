हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kabul orphanage struggles to feed children as funding runs dry

While many girls across Afghanistan remain at home and their brothers go to school, nine-year-old orphan Samira attends classes in her orphanage every day with hopes of becoming a doctor. But as her orphanage runs out of funding, and now food, there is a chance that Samira's dreams could be crushed. There are around 130 children at the Shamsa Children's Village orphanage aged from three years upwards. It has been operational for more than a decade, and provides shelter for those who have lost both parents or just one who cannot afford to support them.

Oct 16, 2021, 14:14 PM IST

