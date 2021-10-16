Kabul orphanage struggles to feed children as funding runs dry

While many girls across Afghanistan remain at home and their brothers go to school, nine-year-old orphan Samira attends classes in her orphanage every day with hopes of becoming a doctor. But as her orphanage runs out of funding, and now food, there is a chance that Samira's dreams could be crushed. There are around 130 children at the Shamsa Children's Village orphanage aged from three years upwards. It has been operational for more than a decade, and provides shelter for those who have lost both parents or just one who cannot afford to support them.