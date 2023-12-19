trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700638
Kalyan Banerjee imitates Speaker during Congress Protest

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Opposition holds protest against suspension of 92 MPs outside Parliament Premises. Amid protest, Kalyan Banerjee imitates Speaker. Rahul Gandhi recorded the whole incident. Watch this video to know more about the same.

