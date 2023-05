videoDetails

Kamal Nath gave this answer to Narottam Mishra's letter regarding 'Ban on Bajrang Dal...'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

The Congress has promised in its manifesto released for the Karnataka assembly elections that if it comes to power, it will ban Bajrang Dal in the state. The BJP has objected to this. State Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra has written a letter to State Congress President Kamal Nath on the announcement of ban on Bajrang Dal by Congress in Karnataka.