trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722410
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kamal Nath reached Delhi amid discussions about joining BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Speculations are intense about former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and Chhindwara Congress MP Nakul Nath joining BJP. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath has reached Delhi with Nakul Nath.

All Videos

Digvijay Singh's reaction on the news of Kamal Nath joining BJP
Play Icon03:35
Digvijay Singh's reaction on the news of Kamal Nath joining BJP
BJP's two-day national convention is going on at Bharat Mandapam
Play Icon06:13
BJP's two-day national convention is going on at Bharat Mandapam
JP Nadda gave a speech in the bjp national convention
Play Icon22:52
JP Nadda gave a speech in the bjp national convention
Arvind Kejriwal appears before Delhi court via video conference
Play Icon13:34
Arvind Kejriwal appears before Delhi court via video conference
BJP National Council meeting set to begin in Delhi for Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon04:46
BJP National Council meeting set to begin in Delhi for Lok Sabha Election 2024

Trending Videos

Digvijay Singh's reaction on the news of Kamal Nath joining BJP
play icon3:35
Digvijay Singh's reaction on the news of Kamal Nath joining BJP
BJP's two-day national convention is going on at Bharat Mandapam
play icon6:13
BJP's two-day national convention is going on at Bharat Mandapam
JP Nadda gave a speech in the bjp national convention
play icon22:52
JP Nadda gave a speech in the bjp national convention
Arvind Kejriwal appears before Delhi court via video conference
play icon13:34
Arvind Kejriwal appears before Delhi court via video conference
BJP National Council meeting set to begin in Delhi for Lok Sabha Election 2024
play icon4:46
BJP National Council meeting set to begin in Delhi for Lok Sabha Election 2024