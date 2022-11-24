Kamboj briefs UNSC on achievements of CTC under India's Chairship

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj on November 23 briefed Security Council on the key aspects of the work undertaken by the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and the achievements of CTC under India's Chairship of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).“As terrorist threat continues to persist & grow, particularly in the Middle East, Central Asia, South Asia and several parts of Africa, the Counter-terrorism Committee has paid a particular focus on these regions,” said Ruchira Kamboj. “Committee members also paid tribute to all victims of terrorism, incl victims of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. As an outcome of the special meeting, the committee adopted the Delhi Declaration on Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for terrorist purposes,” she added.