Kamboj briefs UNSC on achievements of CTC under India's Chairship

|Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj on November 23 briefed Security Council on the key aspects of the work undertaken by the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and the achievements of CTC under India's Chairship of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).“As terrorist threat continues to persist & grow, particularly in the Middle East, Central Asia, South Asia and several parts of Africa, the Counter-terrorism Committee has paid a particular focus on these regions,” said Ruchira Kamboj. “Committee members also paid tribute to all victims of terrorism, incl victims of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. As an outcome of the special meeting, the committee adopted the Delhi Declaration on Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for terrorist purposes,” she added.

