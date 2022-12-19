NewsVideos
'Kangra is my permanent residence, India is the best place' says Dalai Lama criticizing China

|Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
Stressing that Kangra in Himachal Pradesh is his "permanent residence", Dalai Lama on Monday clarified that he would not consider return to China. The 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet has been been living in Dharamshala in Himachal since 1959. This was after "the brutal suppression of the Tibetan national uprising in Lhasa by Chinese troops", according to his official website, when he "was forced to escape into exile".

