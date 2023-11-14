trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687996
Kanhaiya Lal Murder: Gehlot's big attack on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
CM Gehlot has attacked PM Modi regarding the murder case of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. He has made big allegations against BJP and held it responsible for the murder of Kanhaiya Lal. Let us tell you, before this, PM Modi had attacked Congress on Sar Tan Se Juda slogan.
