Kapil Sharma Walks the Ramp With Daughter Anayra Sharma, Latter Blows Kisses At Audience, Watch Video

| Updated: May 15, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's three-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma walked the ramp for the first time and she slayed it like a princess. The father-daughter duo made an appearance at a fundraiser event where they hit the ramp together and owned it! The adorable girl was dressed up in a pretty black sparkling dress and held the hand of her father while she hit the ramp.