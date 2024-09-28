videoDetails

Vikramidtya Singh summoned, reprimanded by Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

In the street vendor dispute case in Himachal, the state cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh was summoned by the Congress high command. Vikramaditya Singh met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi. Two days ago, Vikramaditya had issued an order to install name plates for street vendors, after which there was a ruckus in the state. The decision to bring the Yogi model in Himachal put the Congress on the back foot. The Sukhu government withdrew the decision in a hurry. But by then the government had been embarrassed. After which Vikramaditya Singh was called to Delhi. According to sources, the high command expressed displeasure over his decision. And also reprimanded him. While talking to the media, Vikramaditya said that he has informed the high command about the interests of Himachal.