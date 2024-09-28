Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2799622https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/vikramidtya-singh-summoned-reprimanded-by-congress-2799622.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vikramidtya Singh summoned, reprimanded by Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In the street vendor dispute case in Himachal, the state cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh was summoned by the Congress high command. Vikramaditya Singh met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi. Two days ago, Vikramaditya had issued an order to install name plates for street vendors, after which there was a ruckus in the state. The decision to bring the Yogi model in Himachal put the Congress on the back foot. The Sukhu government withdrew the decision in a hurry. But by then the government had been embarrassed. After which Vikramaditya Singh was called to Delhi. According to sources, the high command expressed displeasure over his decision. And also reprimanded him. While talking to the media, Vikramaditya said that he has informed the high command about the interests of Himachal.

All Videos

Sonipat Fire Cracker Factory witnesses huge explosion
Play Icon01:03
Sonipat Fire Cracker Factory witnesses huge explosion
MCD resumes work of installing Rani Laxmibai Statue
Play Icon06:43
MCD resumes work of installing Rani Laxmibai Statue
Israel's airstrike huge destruction in Lebanon
Play Icon04:50
Israel's airstrike huge destruction in Lebanon
Firing Incident witnessed in Delhi's Naraina area
Play Icon01:54
Firing Incident witnessed in Delhi's Naraina area
9 years old boy claims of big miracles
Play Icon13:08
9 years old boy claims of big miracles

Trending Videos

Sonipat Fire Cracker Factory witnesses huge explosion
play icon1:3
Sonipat Fire Cracker Factory witnesses huge explosion
MCD resumes work of installing Rani Laxmibai Statue
play icon6:43
MCD resumes work of installing Rani Laxmibai Statue
Israel's airstrike huge destruction in Lebanon
play icon4:50
Israel's airstrike huge destruction in Lebanon
Firing Incident witnessed in Delhi's Naraina area
play icon1:54
Firing Incident witnessed in Delhi's Naraina area
9 years old boy claims of big miracles
play icon13:8
9 years old boy claims of big miracles