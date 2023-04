videoDetails

Kapil Sibal makes huge taunt,says 'Sachin Pilot's attitude is a headache for Congress'

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

Rajasthan Congress discord is once again seen increasing. Kapil Sibal made a big statement surrounding Sachin Pilot and said, 'Sachin Pilot's attitude is a headache for Rajasthan Congress'. Know full statement of Kapil Sibal in this report.