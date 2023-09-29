trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668458
Karnataka announces Bandh over Kaveri Jal Controversy

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Kaveri Jal Vivad: Karnataka closed today due to Kaveri Jal Vivad. This decision is being taken in protest against the decision to provide water to Tamil Nadu. Along with this, Section 144 was imposed in Mandya district.
