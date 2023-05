videoDetails

Karnataka CM Decision: DK Shivakumar will go to Delhi today!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

The churning of the Congress is going on continuously regarding the CM of Karnataka. While Siddaramaiah is already present in Delhi, today the possibility of DK Shivakumar going to Delhi is being expressed. See in this report, where has the churning of the Congress reached so far?