videoDetails

Karnataka CM Race: Shivakumar Or Siddaramaiah, Congress Top Brass To Decide New Face

| Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

The suspense over the new Karnataka chief minister has intensified with two hopefuls - state chief DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah - in New Delhi to discuss the issue with the party's national leadership.