Karnataka Congress workers perform garland an LPG gas cylinder in Bengaluru
Updated:
May 10, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Congress workers garland an LPG gas cylinder and burn incense sticks near it, in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar area.
