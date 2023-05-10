NewsVideos
Karnataka Congress workers perform garland an LPG gas cylinder in Bengaluru

|Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Congress workers garland an LPG gas cylinder and burn incense sticks near it, in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar area.
