videoDetails

Karnataka Election 2023 Opinion Poll: On what basis will the public vote?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

The Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly elections in Karnataka. Polling will be held in Karnataka on May 10 and results will come on May 13. According to the survey of Zee Media, 38% people said that they are satisfied with the work of PM Modi.