NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi surrounded Congress on terrorism

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Addressing the election rally for the Karnataka elections, the Congress was surrounded. Encircling the issue of terrorism, the PM said, "Congress supports terrorists".
}

All Videos

Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
1:8
Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
1:51
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
1:2
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
2:0
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
Uttarakhand: Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachments in Pauri
9:35
Uttarakhand: Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachments in Pauri

Trending Videos

1:8
Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
1:51
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
1:2
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
2:0
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
9:35
Uttarakhand: Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachments in Pauri
PM Modi,Karnataka election,karnataka election 2023,karnataka elections 2023,PM Modi in Karnataka,karnataka election news,karnataka assembly elections 2023,Karnataka Assembly Election 2023,karnataka election 2023 pm modi roadshow,Karnataka Assembly Elections,pm modi rally in karnataka,Karnataka elections,Karnataka,Karnataka Assembly Election,modi in karnataka live,Narendra Modi,modi karnataka road show,pm modi karnataka rally,pm modi speech today,zee enws,