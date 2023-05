videoDetails

Karnataka Election: Bajrang Dal adamant on performing Hanuman Chalisa despite EC's ban

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

For the Karnataka elections, the Congress had announced a manifesto in which it had promised to ban the Bajrang Dal. Regarding this, it was decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa today. But the Election Commission has put a stay on this decision against which Bajrang Dal is adamant.