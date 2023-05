videoDetails

Karnataka Election : Digvijaya Singh makes big remark on Karnataka Operation Lotus

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Digvijaya Singh said that there will be no 'Operation Lotus' in Karnataka, as there is no Scindia there: Congress party seems to be crossing the majority mark in the trends. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections is underway. The Election Commission has released the trends for all 224 seats.