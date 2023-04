videoDetails

Karnataka Election: PM's counterattack on Kharge's snake statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

PM Modi has targeted Mallikarjun Kharge's snake statement. The Congress is comparing me with a snake, but it does not know that the snake around Lord Shiva's neck is his beauty. For me the people of the country are like Lord Shiva