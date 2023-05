videoDetails

Karnataka election result: Exercise to elect CM in Karnataka intensifies!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

The names of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are at the forefront in the race for the post of CM in Karnataka. The first meeting of the Legislature Party will be held in Bengaluru at 5.30 pm today.