Karnataka Election Results 2023: Alok Sharma thanks public for steady rise in trends

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

There is a steady rise in the Karnataka election trends. Meanwhile, in the trends, a close fight is being seen between BJP and Congress. Alok Sharma thanked the people for the increase in the trends of the Congress. Know what said something.