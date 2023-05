videoDetails

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Giriraj Singh makes big statement on Sanatan Dharma

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Today the results of Karnataka elections will be announced. Before this, BJP and Congress are retaliating fiercely on each other. Due to this Union Minister Giriraj Singh has given a very big statement regarding Sanatan Dharma. Listen in detail in this report what Giriraj Singh said.