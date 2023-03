videoDetails

Karnataka Election Voting to be held in one phase on May 10, results on May 13

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the assembly elections to be held in Karnataka and voting will be held in a single phase in the state. All the 224 assembly seats in the state will go to polls simultaneously on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.